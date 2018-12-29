It's day 17 since the 15 miners got stuck inside a flooded mine in Meghalaya's eastern Jaintia Hills, however, the high-powered pumps that are required to suck the water out of from the mine are yet to reach the spot. The rescue operations were suspended on Monday after the rescue team failed to pump out water from the mine, they are now waiting for the Odisha team to arrive with the required equipment.

It’s day 17 since the 15 miners got stuck inside a flooded mine in Meghalaya’s eastern Jaintia Hills, however, the high-powered pumps that are required to suck the water out of from the mine are yet to reach the spot. An Odisha fire service team equipped with the pumps reached Guwahati on Friday morning around 11:30 AM but reports suggest they were not provided transport by the state government to traverse the remaining 225km late till the evening. According to reports, the team is still around 25 to 30 Km away from the spot.

The rescue operations were suspended on Monday after the rescue team failed to pump out water from the mine, they are now waiting for the Odisha team to arrive with the required equipment. According to reports, at present, there are more than 70 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel waiting at the site to resume the operations. Notably, the rescue operations were launched a day after the miner got stuck, however, till now all that has been rescued are the helmets.

The rescue operations turned tricky after water from the nearby river flooded the mine.

Apart from the Odisha firefighters, 15 Navy divers have also been airlifted from Visakhapatnam to join the rescue operations; they are expected at the site within 12 hours.

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App