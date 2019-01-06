It is the second case of a mine collapsing on workers inside it in less than a month. Earlier on December 13, at least 15 miners got trapped inside a 'rat-hole' mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district after it collapsed on them.

At least two people were confirmed dead and one was missing on Sunday after a coal mine collapsed in Muknor, Meghalaya. It is being suspected that boulders hit the miners while they were working inside the mines to extract coal. The local police have launched an inquiry into the matter and an investigation is underway to identify the owner of the quarry.

It is the second case of a mine collapsing on workers inside it in less than a month. Earlier on December 13, at least 15 miners got trapped inside a ‘rat-hole’ mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district after it collapsed on them. The miners were working inside the mine when rainwater entered inside it and flooded it causing the mine to collapse on them.

The rescue operations are still underway at the site as personnel of the NDRF, Odisha Fire Service, Coal India Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd continue to pump out water from the mine. There has been no official report yet on the casualties from the state administration.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned mining in Meghalaya in 2014 after locals complained that it has been polluting the water bodies there. However, despite the ban, the illegal mining activities continue to plague the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More