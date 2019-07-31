Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti approached all stakeholders in the state to decide the future course of action with regard to state's special status. She reiterated that special status is the very identity of people's existence and that it was given through constitutional provisions

The news about special status of Jammu and Kashmir when it comes to Article 35A and Article 370 has been making rounds for quite some time with the Centre time and again asserting to integrate the the state with the rest of India, therefore hinting at the possibility of nullification of special status.

Centre’s aversion for special status has received backlash from the ruling state government, many of whom often warned adverse consequences if there was violation of state’s constitutional privileges. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief in a strategic move had approached National Conference (NC) scion and former CM Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meet over the recent developments with regard to the special status that resulted in unrest in the state. The political leadership in Kashmir is now heading towards building a consensus on the matter to combat the Centre.

Besides NC, Mufti also spoke with People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone and general secretary Imran Ansari, both of them were minsters in her coalition government. She told them that the political parties need to work in cohesion to ease the panic which was only possible if all the political parties worked with a united approach.

Her meeting was aimed to convince all stakeholders for a unified approach to prevent any political catastrophe in the near future. Mufti has time and again emphasized that J&K’s special status is the very identity of the people and if people were deprived of it, then it would a major constitutional failure on Centre’s part.

She reiterated that special status has historical roots and that it was granted out of a unique process. She said the constant threat to special status from the Centre has resulted in turmoil and uncertainty that has affected the valley economically.

