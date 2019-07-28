Mehbooba Mufti warns Centre not to touch Article 35A, claims meddling with 35A like touching dynamite: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has warned the Centre against touching Article 35A. She has claimed that if the Centre tried to meddle with Article 35A, it would be like touching dynamite.

Mehbooba Mufti warns Centre not to touch Article 35A, claims meddling with 35A like touching dynamite: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that meddling with Article 35A would be like touching dynamite. In a veiled attack at the Centre, the PDP leader said the person who would raise their hands to fiddle with Article 35 A would be turned into ashes. Her statement came in the backdrop of speculations that the central government has been planning to revoke Article 35A, which gives special status to state subject.

The rumours rife in the Valley after an additional 10,000 CRPF and BSF personnel were deployed in the state in a bid to strengthen counter-insurgency grid and maintain law and order situation in the area, as per ordered by the Union Home Ministry.

Former J&K CM and PDP leader, Mehbooba Mufti, in Srinagar: 35A ke saath chhedd chhadd karna baarood ko haath lagaane ke baraabar hoga. Jo haath 35A ke saath chhedd chaadd karne ke liye uthenge wo haath hi nahi wo saara jism jal ke raakh ho jaega. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/mKIU9Vmexw — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Mufti has asserted in a Twitter post that the Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the Valley had created fear psychosis amongst people. Terming the issue of Jammu and Kashmir as political, Mehbooba said that there was no dearth of security forces in Kashmir and the problems prevalent in the area could not be solved by military means.

On the contrary, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbagh Singh welcomed the Centre’s move saying that there were fewer troops in north Kashmir, thus, additional forces were needed in the area.

