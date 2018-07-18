Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir denounced the state government for appointing a counsel representing the main accused in the Kathua gangrape and murder case as as additional advocate general on Wenesday, July 18.

Soon after the Jammu and Kashmir administration appointed Aseem Sawhney, a counsel who represented the accused in the Kathua case, as additional advocate general, former Chief Minister of the state Mehbooba Mufti wrote on her Twitter handle, “Ironic that a day after celebrating World Day for International Justice, the defence counsel in the horrific rape & murder Kathua case has been appointed as Additional Advocate General.”The state Department of Law on Tuesday issued a notification, which named 16 advocates for the designation of additional advocates general, deputy advocates general and government advocates.

Aseem has been appointed as the advocate general for the Jammu wing of the High Court. The appointment comes after Mufti made strong remarks on Salahuddin saying if Delhi tries to break PDP, the outcome will be very dangerous.

Rewarding those who defend alleged murderers & rapists is abhorrent & a shocking violation of the spirit of justice. Such a move will only serve to encourage the rape culture rampant in our society.

Expect the @jandkgovernor to intervene. 2/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 18, 2018

To which, BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 14, set the effigy of Mufti on flames and sought her arrest by governor’s administration.

Meanwhile, similar reaction came from the Hyderabad MP and the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, who expressed anguish over the matter on his Twitter handle.

An eight-year-old from Bakerwal community was gang-raped and murdered in the Kathua district. Her body was recovered by the police in the woods after the gruesome incident. According to the chargesheet filed by the police, the victim was abducted, drugged, gang-raped and then killed.

When a lawyer representing Accused is appointed as Addittional Advocate General this is bound to happen get ready to hear that all accused of Kathua 8 year old girl have been exonerated,it is shocking that Evidence is missing from a sealed envelope https://t.co/xQ08xxXS8N — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 18, 2018

