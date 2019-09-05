The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti to meet her mother in Srinagar who has been under house arrest following Article 370 abrogation.

Iltija had moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek permission to visit her mother in Srinagar who is under detention in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status suspension under Article 370. In the petition, Iltija raised concerns over her mother’s health saying she hasn’t heard from her for a month.

Her petition was heard by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer. Attorney General KK Venugopal told SC that Mufti’s family had already met her twice including her mother and sister and added that Iltija could have also approached the District Magistrate instead of the top court. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he suspected other purposes over Iltija’s meeting with her mother.

Iltija Mufti had pleaded with the international community to act over clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the Guardian, Iltija Mufti said as many as 25 armed security personnel had surrounded her house in August. Defying a communications ban by the government, she said all entrances to the house were locked. On Independence Day, Iltija Mufti had also written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking clarity on her detention at her Srinagar residence. Expressing concern over her mother’s safety and the fate of other political detainees, who have been jailed since August 5, she said the security personnel had detained her over her interviews to various media portals and newspapers.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also granted permission to CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury who had requested the top court to let him meet his ailing colleague Yousuf Tarigami in the Valley. Following the court’s order, he met with Tarigami for over two hours.

Though the apex court had underlined that Yechury would refrain from political vendetta and only discuss health with Tarigami.

