Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that there is no way out of the Kashmir conflict other than dialogue and engaging with Pakistan. Speaking to an English TV channel, she said she had conveyed this several times to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Praising former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mufti said that expected to see a Vajpayee in PM Modi and hoped that he would take forward the Vajpayee legacy.

Further speaking in an interview to an English news channel, Mehbooba Mufti said that the main agenda of her party was to solve a solution for Jammu and Kashmir problem. Responding to why people in the valley were upset with the PDP-BJP alliance, Mufti said that they were disappointed because they wanted to see a Vajpayee in Modi. Mufti added that there was no consistency in government’s policy towards Pakistan.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while emphasising the importance of a dialogue with Pakistan said that her party will once again try to create new ways and means to initiate the dialogue. She said, “We must hold Pakistan PM Imran Khan with respect.”

Speaking on the appointment of the new governor in J&K, former chief minister Mufti said that they hope he will try to reach every section of the society including the separatists also. She also praised former J&K governor NN Vohra.

