Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP’s President Mehbooba Mufti on June 24, 2018, slammed BJP President Amit Shah for putting false charges on her, just a few days after it broke coalition with her party. Shah had earlier stated that Mufti-led PDP completely failed to develop the region and has made the situation worsened. In a series of Tweets, Mufti has questioned Shah that why none of the BJP ministers spoke about it till now if it was true.

Posting a series of Tweets, Mufti stated that whatever steps her government took during in power was in accordance with the Agenda of Alliance(AoA). She said that it is very shameful that the BJP is running away from their responsibilities and AoA on which PDP worked was co-authored by Ram Madhav and was endorsed by senior ministers like Rajnath Singh. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative & label it a ‘soft approach’,” she tweeted.

In another Tweet, Mufti clarified that talks with Separatist leaders and Pakistan were entirely not her decision but was a part of the agenda set up by the BJP after coming to power in the state. Status quo on Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan& Hurriyat were a part of Agenda of Alliance, she added. She also said that the BJP’s move of withdrawing cases against stone pelters and encouraging dialogues with the Hurriyats were an attempt to restore confidence on the ground. This was recognised & endorsed by BJP, read another of her Twitter post.

When the media earlier confronted Shah for suddenly breaking an alliance with the PDP, he cited that this decision was taken after viewing the deteriorating law and order situation and failure of the PDP for making efforts to ensure equitable development, especially Ladakh region.

