Calling the accusation against her and her party false, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said that all the decision taken by his party while in power was in accordance with Agenda of Alliance (AoA). In a series of Tweets she also listed all the initiatives undertaken by her political outfit and the BJP as part of AoA. She also claimed that withdrawing cases against scores of stone pelters and encouraging dialogues with Hurriyat leaders were a move to create a strong support base in the region.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP’s President Mehbooba Mufti on June 24, 2018, slammed BJP President Amit Shah for putting false charges on her, just a few days after it broke coalition with her party. Shah had earlier stated that Mufti-led PDP completely failed to develop the region and has made the situation worsened. In a series of Tweets, Mufti has questioned Shah that why none of the BJP ministers spoke about it till now if it was true.

Posting a series of Tweets, Mufti stated that whatever steps her government took during in power was in accordance with the Agenda of Alliance(AoA). She said that it is very shameful that the BJP is running away from their responsibilities and AoA on which PDP worked was co-authored by Ram Madhav and was endorsed by senior ministers like Rajnath Singh. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative & label it a ‘soft approach’,” she tweeted.

In another Tweet, Mufti clarified that talks with Separatist leaders and Pakistan were entirely not her decision but was a part of the agenda set up by the BJP after coming to power in the state. Status quo on Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan& Hurriyat were a part of Agenda of Alliance, she added. She also said that the BJP’s move of withdrawing cases against stone pelters and encouraging dialogues with the Hurriyats were an attempt to restore confidence on the ground. This was recognised & endorsed by BJP, read another of her Twitter post.

Many false charges levelled against us by our former allies. Our commitment to the Agenda of Alliance, co-authored by Ram Madhav & endorsed by senior leaders like Rajnath Ji never wavered. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative & label it a 'soft approach.' 1/6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018

Status quo on Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan & Hurriyat were a part of AoA. Encouraging dialogue, withdrawing cases against stonepelters & the unilateral ceasefire were much needed measures to restore confidence on the ground. This was recognized & endorsed by BJP. 2/6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018

Allegations of discrimination against Jammu & Ladakh have no basis in reality. Yes, the valley has been in turmoil for a long time & the floods of 2014 were a setback, therefore needed focused attention. But that does not mean that there was any less development elsewhere. 3/6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018

Results on the ground for all to see. If anything they should review the performance of their own ministers, who largely represented the Jammu region if there were any such concerns, none among them either at state or central level talked about it during the last 3 years. 4/6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018

Not handing over the Rasana rape & murder case to CBI,getting the pro rapist ministers removed & also issuing orders not to harass the Gujjar & Bakarwal community in the guise of anti encroachment drives were my duties as CM to provide a sense of security to both communities. 5/6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018

When the media earlier confronted Shah for suddenly breaking an alliance with the PDP, he cited that this decision was taken after viewing the deteriorating law and order situation and failure of the PDP for making efforts to ensure equitable development, especially Ladakh region.

