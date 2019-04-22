Mehbooba Mufti hits back at PM Narendra Modi on nuclear weapons remark, says Pakistan hasn't kept nukes for Eid: Peoples Democratic party chief and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency candidate, Mehbooba Mufti said that Pakistan has not kept its nuclear weapons for Eid. She was reacting to the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Pakistan used to threaten India with nuclear weapons. PM Modi had said that has India kept its nukes for Diwali.

Mehbooba Mufti hit at PM Modi: Former Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that the country had given a befitting reply to Pakistan after Pulwama terror attack and his government refused to be threatened by Pakistan’s obsession with nuclear weapons. Peoples Democratic Party chief said that if India has not kept its nuclear barrage for Diwali, it is obvious Pakistan has not kept theirs for Eid. Accusing PM Modi of stooping low, Mehbooba said that the prime minister has reduced the country’s discourse.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer, PM Modi had said that under BJP government the country is not afraid of Pakistan’s nuclear threats and it has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan’s threats. The prime minister said that every other day Pakistan used to threat India with the nuclear button. He had asserted that has India kept its nuclear weapons for Diwali.

If India hasn’t kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it’s obvious Pakistan’s not kept theirs for Eid either. Don’t know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 22, 2019

Mehbooba made her comments while speaking to reporters in Kulgam area of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. The PDP has fielded former chief minister from the same seat, which she won in 2014 general elections. But after the death of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba had to vacate the seat. She became the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir under the coalition government of PDP and BJP.

Anantnag parliamentary seat spreads across four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. The constituency comprises of 16 Assembly segments. The polling for the volatile seat would be held in three phases. The first phase would be conducted in Anantnag on Tuesday, April 23.

It would be a challenge for the Election Commission to hold peaceful polls in south Kashmir as the area often remains boil. After the killing of Burhan Wani, the area has witnessed most violence.

Observers have predicted a triangular contest between Mehbooba, National Conference’s retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi and Congress’ Ghulam Ahmad Mir. The BJP has fielded Sofi Youssaf from the seat.

