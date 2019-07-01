Mehbooba Mufti says India World Cup jersey tweet was in good humour after Opposition slams her for pro-Pakistan tweet: Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that her India World Cup jersey tweet was in good humour after Opposition started slamming the PDP leader over her pro-Pakistan tweet.

Mehbooba Mufti says India World Cup jersey tweet was in good humour after Opposition slams her for pro-Pakistan tweet: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti sent waves across the political spectrums after she held the jersey of team India responsible for its defeat against England in ICC World 2019. In a tweet, the People Democratics Party chief wrote that people could call her superstitious but she would say that it was the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the World Cup 2019. On June 30, 2019, the Indian team had played the match against England donning the new away jerseys (orange and blue coloured jerseys). Ever since the jerseys were unveiled, many people slammed BCCI over the colour choice. Several others called it PM Modi’s move to saffronise the entire country.

Mehbooba Mufti welcomed massive criticism from BJP and its allies. BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina, attacked Mufti saying the reason she spoke against India’s jersey was that her heart bleeds for Pakistan. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also lashed out at PDP chief saying some crazy people in the country were trying to ruin India’s name by making such statements.

My tweet about India’s performance (all in good humour) got more traction than a BJP leader asking Hindus to gangrape Muslim women. Are such appalling statements intentionally being brushed under the rug? An innocuous tweet evokes strong reactions but why no outrage against this https://t.co/lYrjAjPCb9 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 1, 2019

Call me superstitious but I’d say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 30, 2019

Soon after facing criticism from Opposition leaders, Mehbooba stated her tweet about India’s performance was not serious and was all in good humour. She added that her tweet got more traction than a BJP leader asking Hindus to gangrape Muslim women. Mehbooba cited the example of BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Sunit Singh Gaud who was suspended from the party over her statement asking Hindus to gangrape Muslim women.

