Mehbooba Mufti says if Jammu and Kashmir is in loss due to Article 370, let Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave Kashmir: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave Kashmir if he thinks the state is a loss because of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Mehbooba Mufti says if Jammu and Kashmir is in loss due to Article 370, let Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave Kashmir: When Jammu and Kashmir like other states is witnessing Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls are around the corner, the Article 370 and Article 35A have become major issues for political parties to stay relevant and grab the power. Almost in every election rally, politicians make comments related to the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir. Following the same, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave Kashmir if he thinks the state is a loss due to Article 370 of the country’s Constitution.

She was referring to the statement of PM Modi that after retaining power at the Centre, the BJP government would put an end to Article 370 and Article 35A, enjoyed by the state residents.

Talking to reporters, Mehbooba said during PDP-BJP rule, she had made it clear to PM Modi in Delhi, if the saffron party tempers with Article 370, the PDP would pull out of the coalition.

The PDP chief also slammed regional National Conference and former ally Congress for raking Article 370 issue. Coming down heavily on NC, Mehbooba said that it was Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who accepted the chief minister’s post after signing the Indira-Sheikh accord in 1975. She added that why NC founder did not think of Article 370 at that time.

PDP’s parliamentary candidate from south Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency while targetting Congress said that why former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad did not think of Article 370 when he transferred thousands of kanals of land to Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board in 2008.

In June 2008, the state government made public the diversion of around 800 kanals to shrine board. The move was strongly opposed by the Hurriyat including region’s political parties. Dozens of people were killed in protests, demanding revocation of the order.

Meanwhile, the BJP has proposed the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in its election manifesto. Almost all the senior BJP leaders have favoured scrapping of Article 370.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App