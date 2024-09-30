Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Mehbooba Mufti Labels Netanyahu As The ‘Biggest Terrorist After Hitler

Mufti's comments come in the wake of her condemnation of the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which she attributed to Israeli airstrikes.

Mehbooba Mufti Labels Netanyahu As The ‘Biggest Terrorist After Hitler

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti made a bold statement today, declaring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler.” She criticized Netanyahu for allegedly transforming Palestine and Lebanon into “gas chambers,” highlighting her concerns over the ongoing violence in the region.

Mufti’s comments come in the wake of her condemnation of the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which she attributed to Israeli airstrikes. In solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Palestine, she even canceled her election campaign for a day to show her support and raise awareness about the situation.

During her address, Mufti referenced a verdict issued by the International Criminal Court against Netanyahu, emphasizing that recent events in Lebanon further validate her assertion that he is a criminal responsible for the deaths of thousands of people in Palestine. She expressed that the scale of violence and loss of life underscores the need for international condemnation of Netanyahu’s actions, stating, “No condemnation is enough.”

Her statements reflect a growing concern over the humanitarian crisis in the region, as escalating conflicts continue to affect innocent civilians. By drawing parallels to historical figures known for their atrocities, Mufti aims to provoke a stronger response from the international community regarding the ongoing violence in the Middle East. Her remarks have sparked discussions about the broader implications of Israeli policies and military actions in the region, particularly their impact on both Palestinian and Lebanese civilians.

As the situation unfolds, Mufti’s stance adds to the voices calling for accountability and a reevaluation of international responses to conflicts in the Middle East.

Filed under

HITLER Lebanon and Palestine Mehbooba Mufti netanyahu PDP

