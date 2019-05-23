Accepting her party’s defeat with humility, Mehbooba Mufti said people have every right to express their anger for her party's failures. Omar Abdullah said PM Modi and Amit Shah have put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign.

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah congratulate Narendra Modi for historic mandate, putting together a winning alliance

People Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) president Omar Abdullah on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic mandate to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 17th Lok Sabha elections held from April 11 to May 19. Reacting to the massive mandate to BJP, the PDP chief said it’s time for Congress to get an Amit Shah, who is the president of the saffron party and chief strategian-cum-troubleshooter.

Accepting her party’s defeat with humility, Mufti said people have every right to express their anger for PDP’s failures. She said that she had been fortunate to get love and affection of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the trends early on Thursday, NC was leading from Anantnag, while PDP was in the third position.

Reacting to the huge mandate to BJP and NDA, Abdullah said the exit polls results have proved correct after all and all is left now is to congratulate them for a stellar performance. The NC leader said PM Modi and Amit Shah have put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign.

Abdullah said the opposition perhaps didn’t properly present the issues of rural distress, unemployment and the economic slowdown to the public. Also, they should have raised the issue of Pulwama instead of Balakot, he said, adding what’s the use of closing the stable door if the horse has already been bolted. Post-Balakot, the opposition had lost most of its steam, he said, adding, if Balakot had not happened, the verdict may have been different.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019. The counting of votes was held on Thursday, May 23.

