Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah trade barbs after BJP fields Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal
Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti indulged in a war on Twitter after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in Malegaon blast case, from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal seat.
Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday while expressing her anger on Twitter criticised the ruling BJP for fielding Sadhvi Pragya in Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Reacting over Sadhvi’s joining into the saffron party fold, Mehbooba took a jibe over BJP and had said that terrorism has no religion when it comes saffron fanatics but all Muslims are otherwise terrorists.
Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019 from her home turf Anantnag, has been leaving no stone unturned to attack the BJP since Jammu and Kashmir remained under Governor’s rule.
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah while reacting to Mehbooba Mufti’s tweet, said that PDP president had started to notice the crimes of the BJP only after the party unceremoniously unseated her. He said that PDP only noticed the sins of BJP after June 2018, when it withdrew support from the government.
PDP president without wasting any time gave quick respond to Omar’s allegations saying the Omar Abdullah was a minister in Vajpayee government and did not resign even after Gujarat riots.
She said that even LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan resigned post-Gujarat riots on moral grounds and Omar Abdullah had chosen to stay then in the cabinet. She added that Omar should consume almonds to improve his memory.
Omar responded to Mehbooba’s tweet and said that he is ready to debate his 3 years of Vajpayee and Mehbooba should be ready over his four years of her alliance with Modi government.
Reacting to this, Mehbooba said that Omar Abdullah should answer the questions rather than distracting from the topic.
Editor-in-chief ANI Smita Prakash also questioned Mehbooba Mufti over his Twitter handle. She said that it seems Mehbooba’s Twitter is holding by some random person and the tweet appears as written by some hyper kid rather than an ex-CM.
