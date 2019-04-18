Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah trade barbs after BJP fields Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti indulged in a war on Twitter after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in Malegaon blast case, from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal seat. Both chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir had served ties with BJP.

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti indulged in a war on Twitter after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in Malegaon blast case, from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal seat.

Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday while expressing her anger on Twitter criticised the ruling BJP for fielding Sadhvi Pragya in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Reacting over Sadhvi’s joining into the saffron party fold, Mehbooba took a jibe over BJP and had said that terrorism has no religion when it comes saffron fanatics but all Muslims are otherwise terrorists.

Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused. Channels would’ve gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent https://t.co/ymTumxgty7 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 17, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019 from her home turf Anantnag, has been leaving no stone unturned to attack the BJP since Jammu and Kashmir remained under Governor’s rule.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah while reacting to Mehbooba Mufti’s tweet, said that PDP president had started to notice the crimes of the BJP only after the party unceremoniously unseated her. He said that PDP only noticed the sins of BJP after June 2018, when it withdrew support from the government.

“These guys” were your allies until they unceremoniously unseated you. “These guys” have been this way before they came to power in 2014 but you only noticed their sins after June 2018.The desire to remain in power blinded you to their crimes until “these guys” forced you to see! https://t.co/sLdlmHnYlT — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 18, 2019

PDP president without wasting any time gave quick respond to Omar’s allegations saying the Omar Abdullah was a minister in Vajpayee government and did not resign even after Gujarat riots.

She said that even LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan resigned post-Gujarat riots on moral grounds and Omar Abdullah had chosen to stay then in the cabinet. She added that Omar should consume almonds to improve his memory.

Someone’s had a belated reaction to my tweet ! As their first ally from J&K you’d know their true colours since you served as an MoE under NDA. Oddly enough Ram Vilas Paswan resigned post Gujarat carnage on moral grounds but you chose not to. Consume almonds Omar. Improves memory https://t.co/9pT9OWZnVQ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 18, 2019

Omar responded to Mehbooba’s tweet and said that he is ready to debate his 3 years of Vajpayee and Mehbooba should be ready over his four years of her alliance with Modi government.

When you are done tweeting for your mother you can tell her I’m more than happy to debate my 3 years with Vajpayee Sahib v/s her 4 years with Modi ji but I’d rather do that directly with her & not with her understudy. https://t.co/vCZo7mwOpa — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 18, 2019

Reacting to this, Mehbooba said that Omar Abdullah should answer the questions rather than distracting from the topic.

That’s no answer to my questions! Did I hit a raw nerve? Deflecting it with juveline comebacks wont help Omar. If I were you Id pop an antacid for the stomach burn. https://t.co/tgY9RbtWvK — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 18, 2019

Editor-in-chief ANI Smita Prakash also questioned Mehbooba Mufti over his Twitter handle. She said that it seems Mehbooba’s Twitter is holding by some random person and the tweet appears as written by some hyper kid rather than an ex-CM.

It appears as if a random person has gotten hold of Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter handle. Tweets appear to be of some hyper kid or enthu-cutlet rather than an ex CM. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 18, 2019

