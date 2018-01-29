Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that it was her government's duty to take the investigation of the case where 2 civilians were killed allegedly in Indian Army firing, to a logical conclusion. The J&K CM siad that she do not accept that the Army gets demoralised by such actions. The Army is an institution and has done a wonderful job.

Following the uproar in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) assembly after two civilians were killed allegedly in Indian Army firing, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that it was on the part of her government to take the investigation in the case to a logical conclusion. Mehbooba Mufti’s government has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against those involved in the firing incident. The FIR has been registered under Sections 302, and 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

Speaking about the FIR lodged against the Indian Army personnel, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti felt that it won’t act in a negative or have demoralising effect on the army. The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also mentioned that she reported the matter to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to reports, the Defence Minister conveyed to J&K CM to take the required action if there was carelessness.

According to a leading daily, J&K CM Mufti said, “I do not accept that the Army gets demoralised by such actions. The Army is an institution and has done a wonderful job. But a black sheep can be anywhere … Among judges there can be black sheep, but we can’t paint every one with the same brush. If some Army officer has committed a mistake, an FIR has been lodged and it is the duty of the government to take it to a logical conclusion.”

Earlier in the day, two Kashmiri youth who were killed in cross-firing by the Indian Army in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR against an Indian Army officer over the killing of two Kashmiri youth. As per reports, in the FIR filed by J&K Police against the Indian Army, they have charged its 10th Garhwal unit with murder, attempt to murder and endangering life. After the tragic death of two Kashmiri youth, the Valley remained tensed and paralysed after a shutdown was called in by Kashmiri separatists. Later, security restrictions were also imposed by the authorities in several parts of Kashmir.