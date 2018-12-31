Friend turned foe former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday jumped into the ongoing debate on Triple Talak Bill accusing the BJP of entering Muslim households. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also made a remark on similar lines, saying the government is trying to interfere in the religious rights of Indian Muslims in the name of Muslim women’s empowerment.

The Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 has been tabled in Rajya Sabha, after being passed by the Lok Sabha by an overwhelming majority.

Friend turned foe former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday jumped into the ongoing debate on Triple Talak Bill accusing the BJP of entering Muslim households while asserting that the saffron party was trying to interfere in the personal lives of the community.

Training is gun on the Bill, Mufti made an emotional appeal saying she had herself gone through a broken marriage and the biggest challenge she faced was the economic depravity. The BJP and Opposition parties have locked horns over the 3-year jail provision for the accused under the Bill.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also made a remark on similar lines, saying the government is trying to interfere in the religious rights of Indian Muslims in the name of Muslim women’s empowerment. Further, former NDA partner and Andhra Pradesh CM has also come out protesting against the Bill calling Modi a blackmailer.

The Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 has been tabled in Rajya Sabha, after being passed by the Lok Sabha by an overwhelming majority. However, the Opposition has prepared a strategy to stall the Bill. They have issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House.

As for the stats, BJP has 73 members in the Upper House along with its 12 allies, while the Opposition has 160 members.

