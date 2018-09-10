After Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC), former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that her party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will boycott the urban local body polls and the panchayat elections later this year.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said she “will protect special status of Jammu & Kashmir at any cost”.

Urging the Centre to review its decision to hold polls at this juncture, Mehbooba said PDP decided to stay away from this (election) process because situation linking panchayat polls to 35A case in Supreme Court has created apprehensions in minds of people.

Earlier, she had said the central government’s plea in Supreme Court to link a decision on 35A with panchayat and urban bodies elections was a disastrous idea, which has further alienated the people and complicated the situation on the ground.

On September 5, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had said his party National Conference will not participate in upcoming local body polls, adding that unless and until the Government of India clears its position on Article 35A.

The statement by National Conference leader came in the wake of protests against the legal challenge to Article 35A, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir residents.

