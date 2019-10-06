Jammu and Kashmir: After NC, a delegation of PDP has been allowed to meet detained former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, said reports. The PDP delegation got permission from Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to meet Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.

Hours after, National Conference (NC) leaders met with the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegation to meet their leader Mehbooba Mufti. The PDP team would meet their leader on Monday after a long period of 2-months. Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir and other forefront leaders were house-arrested since August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah had tabled the bill to dilute Article 370 under which state was enjoying a special status. The Parliament had also given a nod to convert state Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory.

Earlier today, a National Conference delegation comprising MLA Devendra Singh Rana, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, MP Hasnain Masoodi and others met with the Abdullahs. Addressing a presser, Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said that they met and enquired about former Chief Ministers’ health and well being.

There was no political discussion during the meeting, they added. The NC leaders also clicked a picture with Omar Abdullah, who was looking fit and fine, after the meeting.

While talking to the media, senior NC leader Devender Singh Rana reiterated the demand for release all Jammu and Kashmir political leaders, who were detained by the security forces under the Public Security Act, at earliest. He added that National Conference urges the government to let the political process start in the Jammu and Kashmir in a democratic manner. Leaders who have been detained anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir should be freed.

Notably, a week ago, after the announcement of Block Development Elections 2019 (BDE), the administration had announced relaxation in restrictions in the Valley.

Other leaders like Sajad Gani Lone, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Imran Raza Ansari, Ali Muhammad Sagar were also detained since the abrogation of article 370 and were held in the city’s sub-jail.

