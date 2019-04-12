PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the foundation of this country has been laid on secularism and it's not only for Hindus, Sikhs or Muslims, it is for everyone, Mufti said, adding that Amit Shah’s statements were intended to shake the country's foundations and attack the secular culture of the country.

Mehbooba Mufti says Amit Shah’s infiltrator comment attacks India’s secular culture

Reacting to BJP president Amit Shah’s acerbic comments that all infiltrators in the country will be removed except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expressed shock at the language used by the saffron leader for votes and said that he should apologize to the country. She said the language used by Amit Shah and his supporters for votes in this election, isn’t right and it doesn’t bode well for a secular country like India.

The PDP chief said that Shah should apologize to the people of this country. J&K had decided to join India keeping in mind its secular culture. The foundation of this country has been laid on secularism and it’s not only for Hindus, Sikhs or Muslims, it is for everyone, Mufti said, adding that such statements were intended to shake the country’s foundations and attack the secular culture of this country.

Mehbooba Mufti: J&K had decided to join India keeping in mind its secular culture. I think Amit Shah should apologise to people of this country because the foundation of this country has been laid on secularism. It's not only for Hindu, Sikh or Muslim, the country is for everyone https://t.co/rIxCgcoCnL — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019

Shah had made the remarks at a political rally recently as he defended the government’s proposed citizenship bill that seeks to give Indian citizenship to Hindus from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The bill has rocked Assam where the foreigners’ issue is a major sore point.

Mufti’s reactions come a week after she slammed the BJP government for planning to abrogate Article 370 and 35A of the constitution, which provides autonomy status to J&K and the powers of the state Assembly to determine the native people of the state.

In its poll manifesto, BJP has vowed to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution. Defending the party’s plan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that if former CMs of the state talk of a separate prime minister for Kashmir, then his government will have no option but to abolish it.

He was reacting to National Conference vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah’s statement that the party would restore the post of Wazir-e-Azam (prime minister) in J&K if it returns to power in the state.

