Following Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to open shrines in Pakistan for Indian pilgrims, former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider the offer made by his Pakistani counterpart which is a great effort for peace between the two nations. Imran Khan on Thursday a day after inaugurating the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor has offered that Pakistan will open shrines including Shardapeeth for pilgrims in India. Responding to this, Mehbooba Mufti said that it was a great initiative from Imran Khan to open shrines in Kashmir including Katasraj to bridge the gap between the two countries to usher peace.

Imran Khan talked about opening shrines for Indian pilgrims while interacting with Indian journalists in Islamabad on Thursday. Apart from talking about opening shrines, Imran Khan once again pitched for solving out issues between the two neighbours and said that he was ready to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi on any issue including Kashmir since nothing was impossible and a problem like Kashmir can’t be resolved using the military.

Imran Khan while interacting with Indian journalists said that the mindset of the people of Pakistan has changed and everyone wants peace. They can’t continue to live in the past and also his government can’t be blamed for things which it has inherited. Earlier speaking to an English news channel, Imran Khan said that his government should be blamed for Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed since these are issues which are inherited.

Imran Khan has a number of times pitched for having a dialogue with India ever since he has taken over the highest office in Pakistan. However, earlier, when India had called off talks with Islamabad on the sidelines of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), Imran Khan in a tweet had said that all his life he has seen small men occupying big seats, a comment, which was assumed as a target on PM Modi. But Imran Khan has recently clarified on that matter that his comment was not targeted at PM Modi.

