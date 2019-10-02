PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his NYT article on Mahatma Gandhi asserting it was strange to see how he eulogized Gandhi's assassin Nathu Ram Godse in India.

PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on PM Modi’s article on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary said it was strange that he invoked Bapu on the world stage but eulogized his assassin Nathu Ram Godse in India.

Her statement was in the light of admiration from BJP leaders like Pragya Thakur and Usha Thakur who glorified Nathu Ram Godse by calling him a patriot. In a video that went viral, BJP MLA Usha Thakur called Godse a nationalist asserting he was concerned about the nation and added that there could have been grave circumstances that forced him to assassinate Gandhi.

Prior to Usha’s statement, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur too garnered controversy after describing Godse a patriot only to apologize later. She also kept 63-hours silent fast to compensate for her controversial remarks. In her statement, she had also said that people calling Godse a terrorist should do some self-introspection underlining that he was a Deshbhakt (patriot).

Responding to the statements made by BJP leader, Prime Minister Modi said he would never forgive those who glorified Gandhi’s assassin and called it an insult of the Mahatma.

Condemning the remarks, the BJP also tweeted that the comments were disgusting and added that before making such careless comments the two leaders should have given a thought.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijay Singh has also expressed disappointment over people glorifying Godse on social media saying it was shameful that the Father of the Nation was being defamed.

Calling Gandhi a nationalist, Singh said he was not just a Congressman but someone who belonged to everyone and whose ideology continues to play a significant role. He said people remember Gandhi for his teachings and principles.

Lashing out at people for eulogizing Godse, Singh said it was shameful the way people were insulting Mahatma Gandhi. He added that instead of criticizing the country’s founding father it would be sensible if people focused on inculcating his values and teachings.

PM Modi in his article published in The New York Times called Mahatma Gandhi the guiding light that holds relevance to date.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App