Mehbooba Mufti urges Centre, militants for Ramzan ceasefire: Mufti while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said that search operations in Jammu and Kashmir should be stopped for the upcoming holy month so that people should spend this holy month in peace.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed the Centre government and militants to announce the ceasefire for the month of Ramazan 2019. Mufti while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said that search operations in Jammu and Kashmir should be stopped for the upcoming holy month so that people should spend this holy month in peace.

She also appealed the militants to stop attacks during this holy month of Ramazan. She said that during the whole month, people usually spend their time in mosques and worship.

Last year, Mehbooba was heading the government in the state which was supported by BJP when she had appealed for the same. Later, the Central government announced ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramazan. The decision was hailed by all the political leaders across the country.

While attacking the BJP government, PDP president said since the elections started, youths have been arrested in the name of stone-pelting especially from south Kashmir from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019.

M Mufti: Ramadan is approaching. People pray day & night and go to mosques, I would like to appeal to Govt of India that just like there was a ceasefire during Ramadan last yr, crackdowns, search ops should be stopped, so that people of J&K spend at least this one month in relief pic.twitter.com/Ujpgm7lqfF — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

Since 2016, after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Burhan Wani, Kashmir witnessed protests across the valley and particularly youth have been taking up arms against the Indian army. So far hundreds of militants have been killed.

On Friday, two militants were killed in Shopian district including the top Hizbul Mujahideen and the last surviving militant in Burhan group, Lateef Dar. Lateef Dar had been associated with Burhan Wani, the poster boy of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen. After Burhan Wani’s death, Dar became a close aide of Riyaz Naikoo, another Hizbul commander, who is the so-called operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen at present in the Kashmir.

Ramzan is likely to commence from Monday or Tuesday. During the holy month, Muslims take the pre-dawn meal and later break their fast at sunset.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App