Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked the Centre to intervene in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) matter where sedition charges have been levelled against Kashmiri students studying in the university. The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mufti has asked the Centre to look into the matter and make efforts in withdrawing charges against Kashmiri students. Charges of sedition against 3 Kashmiri students were levelled after they offered prayers in the memory of AMU student PhD-scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Bashir Wani who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir. Wani had left his studies and joined terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Mehbooba Mufti said that levelling these charges against the Kashmiri students could be counter productive. She also asked other state governments to be sensitive towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Following charges of sedition on 3 Kashmiri students, around 1,200 Kashmiri students had then threatened the University that if sedition charges against their colleagues wouldn’t be withdrawn then they will leave the university. AMU’s students’ union vice-president had written a letter to the vice-chancellor of the University to act in the matter and make towards dropping sedition charges against 3 Kashmiri students latest by October 17. Students had threatened University chancellor that their demand is not fulfilled then several students will leave the University and will go back to Kashmir.

In the letter written to AMU vice-chancellor by students’ union vice-president, Sajjad Ratthar had asked him to make effort towards withdrawing these charges against the Kashmiri students. Meanwhile, Kashmiri students had refuted the charges saying that the idea of conducting the nawaz (Namaaz-e-Janaza in the memory of Manan Wani) was dropped after the University authorities did not give permission for it.

Earlier, speaking on the killing of Manan Wani, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had said that another Kashmiri student chose death over life. She had said that they will try to resolve the Kashmir issue through a dialogue with all stakeholders including Pakistan.

