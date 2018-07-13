Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti issued a warning on Friday, July 13, against the BJP, saying if Delhi tries to break the PDP, there will be dire consequences. Speculations depict that the BJP is trying to form a government n the state with rebel PDP MLAs.

Mehbooba Mufti had earlier also warned the BJP soon after the alliance broke with PDP, and said that any attempt tp engineer defections in her party “will erode the trust of the Kashmiris in Indian democracy”

In a scathing attack at BJP, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Friday morning, July 13, said that if Delhi tries to break Peoples Democratic People (PDP), the outcome will be dangerous. Her remarks came after the dramatic split of PDP-BJP and the resignation of Mufti. She had earlier also warned the BJP soon after the alliance broke that any attempt to engineer defections in her party “will erode the trust of the Kashmiris in Indian democracy.”

Speculations depict that the BJP is trying to form a government n the state with rebel PDP MLAs. According to media reports, various PDP leaders have accused the saffron party of staying in touch with its leaders after the coalition split and the Valley came under Governor’s rule.

#WATCH: Former J&K CM M Mufti says'Agar Dilli ne 1987 ki tarah yahan ki awam ke vote pe daaka dala, agar iss kism ki tod fod ki koshish ki,jis tarah ek Salahuddin ek Yasin Malik ne janm liya…agar Dilliwalon ne PDP ko todne ki koshish ki uski nataish bahut zyada khatarnaak hogi' pic.twitter.com/LmC7V4OwN2 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, PDP has witnessed much revulsion within the party in the past days. Recently, Mufti ousted a dissenting legislator as the district president of Bandipore Yashir Reshi.

The party asserted while it would continue to reach out to the dissenters, including former minister Imran Ansari and his uncle Abid Ansari, it would not shy away from acting against dissenters who exists within the party.

ALSO READ: RSS bigwig Indresh Kumar says surgical strikes sent a message to Pakistan that India can enter Lahore anytime

ALSO READ: Mehbooba Mufti hits back at Amit Shah, says BJP disowning its own narrative

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More