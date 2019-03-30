Mehbooba Mufti warns India: If you scrap Article 370, your relation with Jammu & Kashmir will be over: Mehbooba Mufti termed Article 370 a bridge between Union of India and Jammu and Kashmir. She said if it is scrapped, the relation between Delhi and the stae would be over.

Mehbooba Mufti warns India: If you scrap Article 370, your relation with Jammu & Kashmir will be over: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday warned that if Article 370 of the country’s constitution is revoked then the relation between the state and Union of India would automatically end. Mehbooba said that Article 370 acts as a bridge between Jammu and Kashmir and the country. Peoples Democratic Party chief said that if you break Article 370 then you will have to renegotiate the relationship between the Muslim majority state and the country. Mehbooba went on to say that there would be new conditions if Article 370 is abrogated, referring to the conditions set in 1947.

Reacting to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s remarks that the special status given to the state is a reason for the crisis in the state, the former chief minister said if you revoke the Article that means Jammu and Kashmir would not have any relation with India, Jaitley should understand it. She questioned how the politicians of the state would take the oath if Article 370 is abrogated.

#WATCH Mehbooba Mufti: If you break that bridge (Art 370)…then you will have to renegotiate relationship b/w India-Jammu&Kashmir, there will be new conditions…A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you?…If you scrap 370, your relation with J&K will be over pic.twitter.com/HlAMZh3KcC — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also hit out at Jaitley for his comments on the special status. He said that BJP is working on an agenda to destroy the special status of Jammu and Kashmir

On Thursday, Union Minister Jaitley had blamed special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir as a reason for problems. He said Article 35A was surreptitiously inserted by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s government in the Constitution in 1954 vide Presidential order.

Article 35A surreptitiously inserted in the Constitution prevented investment & job creation in J&K and sufferers are people of the State. pic.twitter.com/61UU3ONqrj — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 28, 2019

Senior BJP leader went on to say that Article 35A is responsible for discrimination by Jammu and Kashmir government between two categories of citizens on the basis of declaring some as permanent residents while leaving out others.

Nehruvian vision on Jammu & Kashmir was not correct. It’s time now that the journey from separate status to separatism be stopped. pic.twitter.com/n4AxetCa9A — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 28, 2019

About the anti-national activities in the state, Jaitley had said that terror and separatist activities have been badly hit under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those indulging in anti-national activities, the government was properly tackling them.

Abdullah was quick to react on the comment of Jaitley. He questioned if everything is well in Jammu and Kashmir, why the assembly polls are not being held on time.

That’s all well & good sir but if everything is J&K is so rosey why has Modi Sahib become the 1st PM since 1996 unable to have assembly elections in the state on time? https://t.co/1NsDfeIHUY — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 28, 2019

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had announced dates for the Lok Sabha elections in the country including Jammu and Kashmir, but deferred assembly polls in the state.

