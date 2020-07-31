On Friday, the J&K administration, extended former CM Mehbooba Mufti's detainment under the Public Safety Act, by 3 months. CM Mufti has been a detainee for almost a year, first at a government house, and now at her own residence.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday, extended the detention of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, by another 3 months.

She has spent almost a year in confinement, first at a government guesthouse and later at her own residence, since the August 5, 2019 lockdown on J&K’s political establishment, and revocation of its special status vis-a-vis Article 370.

CM Mufti was one of the last mainstream political leaders held under the PSA. She was first placed under preventive detention and in February, and charged along with former Kashmir CMs Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Both Omar and Farooq have been released.

Also Read: Ayodhya gears up for Bhoomi Pujan, Raj Thackeray says it isn’t required amid pandemic

Also Read: President Kovind gifts cycle to budding cyclist on Eid

The Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 is a preventive detention law, under which a person is taken into custody to prevent him or her from acting in a manner harmful to “the security of the state or the maintenance of the public order”.

The PSA allows for detention of a person without a formal charge and without trial. It may be applied to a person already in police custody; or immediately after being granted bail by a court; or even on a person acquitted by the court. The detention may last up to 2 years.

Earlier, Sajid Lone, the People’s Conference Chairman, and former state minister, was released from house arrest, a year after his detainment following the revocation of Article 370.

Also Read: SC bars registration of BS-IV vehicles until further notice