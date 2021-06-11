Choksi's wife was a willing participant in his unlawful operations and performed a key role in the overall scam. Priti Choski is accused of actively swindling PNB loot money through several shell firms. She allegedly used money from the PNB fraud to buy real estate in Dubai.

Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi’s wife Priti Choksi was a key figure in the PNB fraud and is now one of the biggest recipients of the benefits of crime. A probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that Priti Choksi is actively involved in money laundering that was looted from Punjab National Bank. Although Priti Choksi has asserted that her husband is innocent in recent media interviews

Priti met CD Shah and his assistant Neha Shinde in 2013 to form three offshore businesses for her with the help of Dion Lily-White, a Gitanjali Gems officer in the UAE. CD Shah ran a firm called Magus Consultancy. Ms. Charing Cross Holdings Ltd, Ms. Colindale Holdings Ltd, and Hillingdon Holdings Ltd are the three offshore entities. Magus Consultancy provided nominee directors for all three businesses, while Al Shalmali acted as their registered agent. On November 24, 2013, Hillingdon Holdings was established in the Jabel Ali Free Zone, with Priti Choksi as the Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO).

And in the meantime, according to lawyer Michael Polak, Mehul Choksi’s legal team in London has asked the Police Department under the “universal jurisdiction” rule to examine his alleged kidnapping from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica.