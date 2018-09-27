The Antigua government has assured India of its full cooperation in the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allegedly involved in the $2 billion scam in the Punjab National Bank. This has come after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met his counterpart from Antigua E.P. Chet Greene on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and raised the extradition issue.

“Greene conveyed to the EAM the assurances of his Prime Minister for the fullest cooperation of their Government in the matter of extradition of Mehul Choksi to India,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar further said that Antigua Foreign Minister told Swaraj he wanted to personally inform her about the Antiguan government and its prime minister’s “commitment on Mehul Choksi’s extradition.”

Green also said that his country too would like Choksi’s issue to be resolved as quickly as possible within the framework of Antigua’s law and court process.

Mehul Choksi had left India on January 4 and took the oath of allegiance in Antigua on January 15. His passport was revoked in February 2018.

“They have to follow certain procedures internal to their country. At the same time, when we mentioned we would like this to be resolved expeditiously, they expressed their undertaking saying they would like this to be resolved as quickly as possible within the framework of their law and court process,” Kumar was quoted by The Wire as saying.

