Mehul Choksi interview highlights: Mehul Choksi who has been accused in a bank fraud case of over Rs 13000 crore and is wanted by law enforcement agencies in India on Tuesday denied any fraud or scam by his company. Speaking in an interview to a Hindi news channel, Mehul Choksi, who is in Antigua, spoke of his extradition said that there is too much pressure on the government to bring someone in and make him a scapegoat. He said since he is in a smaller country, he has become a soft target.
Mehul Choksi earlier in the day broke his silence and released a video in which he said termed all the allegations against levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as baseless. Choksi was speaking to news agency ANI while the questions which he answered were asked by his lawyer in Antigua.
Speaking in the interview, Mehul Choksi said that all the allegations against him are false and baseless and added that ED has attached his immovable properties without any basis.
Responding to why his passport was revoked by the Indian authorities, Mehul Choksi said that his passport was suspended due to a reason of him being a security threat to India. He mentioned that he did not get any response from the Indian authorities as to why he was a security threat to India.
Law enforcement agencies in India have been trying to extradite Mehul Choksi and his nephew and celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi who escaped from India before Punjab National Bank’s Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud case appeared in public. Ever since then, agencies in India have been trying to extradite them.
Previously, Indian agencies had written it to the Interpol to issue a red corner notice against Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi but nothing substantive has taken place yet.
Live Blog
Mehul Choksi on Nirav Modi
Speaking on his relation with nephew Nirav Modi, who is also wanted in over Rs 13000 crore PNB fraud case, Mehul Choksi said that he had been a partner in Nirav Modi company but after the year 2000, there was no link between him and Nirav Modi companies.
Mehul Choksi wants to be a free bird
Mehul Choksi said that he wants to be a free bird. He once again added that he has been into business for so long and has never done anything wrong.
Further speaking on his health issues, Mehul Choksi said that he is going through some medical treatment in Antigua. He added that Antigua is a nice country and slowly-slowly, he will work out things.
Mehul Choksi says acche din aayenge
Mehul Choksi said that he has trust in God and democracy. He will get justice as he has never done anything wrong even in his dreams. Just like bad days, good days will also come back.
Mehul Choksi says he was never a defaulter
Mehul Choksi said that he was never a defaulter. He added that if his properties, assets and business will be seized then what else will he be called.
Mehul Choksi breaks down during the interview
Mehul Choksi breaks down while speaking in the interview. He was talking about his present condition and how he wanted to do work for those people who are disabled and wanted to change their lives.
Has a lot of respect for our Prime Minister
Mehul Choksi said that he has a lot of respect for the Prime Minister and the government.
Further speaking on government's action against his empire, Mehul Choksi said that there is a political pressure on the government to bring him back. Whatever is happening, it's completely against the human rights.
Speaking in an interview to a Hindi news channel, Mehul Choksi said that the government has tried to save the banks at the cost of one of the leading companies in India.
Mehul Choksi while speaking on the action taken by the government against him said that things have been done in unlawful ways.
Speaking on his Antigua passport, Mehul Choksi said that he had applied for it a year before because he wanted to expand his business in Caribbean countries.