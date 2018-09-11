Mehul Choksi interview highlights: Mehul Choksi who has been accused in a bank fraud case of over Rs 13000 crore and is wanted by law enforcement agencies in India on Tuesday said there is no fraud or scam did by his company. Speaking in an interview to a Hindi news channel, Mehul Choksi, who is hiding out in Antigua, speaking on his extradition said that there is too much pressure on the government to bring someone. Since I am in a smaller country, therefore, I have become a soft target.

Mehul Choksi interview highlights: Mehul Choksi who has been accused in a bank fraud case of over Rs 13000 crore and is wanted by law enforcement agencies in India on Tuesday denied any fraud or scam by his company. Speaking in an interview to a Hindi news channel, Mehul Choksi, who is in Antigua, spoke of his extradition said that there is too much pressure on the government to bring someone in and make him a scapegoat. He said since he is in a smaller country, he has become a soft target.

Mehul Choksi earlier in the day broke his silence and released a video in which he said termed all the allegations against levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as baseless. Choksi was speaking to news agency ANI while the questions which he answered were asked by his lawyer in Antigua.

Speaking in the interview, Mehul Choksi said that all the allegations against him are false and baseless and added that ED has attached his immovable properties without any basis.

Responding to why his passport was revoked by the Indian authorities, Mehul Choksi said that his passport was suspended due to a reason of him being a security threat to India. He mentioned that he did not get any response from the Indian authorities as to why he was a security threat to India.

Law enforcement agencies in India have been trying to extradite Mehul Choksi and his nephew and celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi who escaped from India before Punjab National Bank’s Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud case appeared in public. Ever since then, agencies in India have been trying to extradite them.

Previously, Indian agencies had written it to the Interpol to issue a red corner notice against Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi but nothing substantive has taken place yet.

