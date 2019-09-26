Mehul Choksi is a crook, will be extradited after he exhausts appeals: Antigua PM Gaston Browne has said that the fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be extradited to India after he exhausts appeals, Choksi, one of the key accused in Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case, fled the country a year back.

Mehul Choksi is a crook, will be extradited after he exhausts appeals: Antigua PM Gaston Browne: Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Punjab National bank (PNB) scam accused Mehul Choksi would be deported to India after he exhausts his appeals. Describing him as a crook, Browne told the ANI that the Indian officials were free to interrogate the fugitive diamantaire. He also noted that the matter was before the judiciary as Antigua was a country of laws.

The prime minister said that Choksi did not value Antigua, adding the PNB accused was of no importance to Antigua Barbuda. Accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case, Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi fled the country a year ago. Meanwhile, the CBI registered FIRs against both under different sections.

On June 17, 2019, Choksi submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court in which he stated that he was willing to co-operate in the investigation into the PNB scam He also informed that he was residing in Antigua. He was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda back in January 2018.

Back in June, the Antigua PM had also assured the extradition of Choksi stating their land could not be used to harbour criminals and economic offenders.

Initial investigations in the case revealed that Modi and Choksi had made a pact with a former deputy general manager of the Brady House branch of the bank, Gokulnath Shetty. Shetty helped Choksi and Modi to take letters of understanding from the Brady house branch and encashed them overseas at the expense of PNB’s credit reputation.

The investigation agencies also succeeded to persuade Interpol to issue red corner notice against the absconding accused of the bank scam.

