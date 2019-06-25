Mehul Choksi extradition: The prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan default case, who is currently staying in the island country of Antigua and Barbuda, had expressed his inability to come to India on health ground after he was asked to appear before a court.

Mehul Choksi extradition: Mehul Choksi, one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan default case, may soon get extradited to India as Antigua has decided to revoke the citizenship of the fugitive businessman, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said on Tuesday. Choksi is currently staying in the island country of Antigua and Barbuda. Antigua was forced to act against Choksi after diplomatic pressure from India to extradite him.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has given JJ hospital specialists two weeks time to submit a report on the health condition of Choksi if he is fit to travel to Mumbai to stand trial while the Antigua court has scheduled the case for hearing in July. Choksi, who is living in the Caribbean islands since 2018, has said on several occasions that he is not a fugitive but he left India for heart surgery.

The Antiguan government has reportedly inclined to send Choksi to India while the country’s legal system is reluctant to support him. Choksi’s lawyer, Dr David Dorsett had filed a suit against the Antiguan external affairs minister and challenged Section 9 (4) of Antigua & Barbuda’s Extradition Act of 1993. However, the Antiguan government had given an undertaking to its high court that they will not proceed with any matter relating to Choksi’s extradition until the legal issues have been resolved.

In March, Choksi had expressed his inability to come to India on health ground after he was asked to appear before a court. Choksi recently said his body couldn’t endure 41-hour long journey to India due to health ailments. Choksi is currently staying in the island country of Antigua and Barbuda.

The absconding businessman has sought dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate’s proposal to declare him a fugitive economic offender. He has accused the ED of misleading the court by not revealing his health condition deliberately.

