The recent statement from the Antiguan PM Gaston Browne that Mehul Chowksi will lose his citizenship based o his professional records bring a sigh of relief to the Indian investigating agencies who were reeling behind from the sharp tactics used by Chowksi to avoid extradition.

The absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi who fled after a scam broke out in the Punjab National Bank February last year could well be extradited to India soon. The option of Extradition to come on the table of Antiguan administrators once Mehul Chowksi will run out of all the legal options protecting him on the island against Indian laws. The citizenship will be revoked as the Antiguan PM Gaston Browne said that their land can’t be used to harbor criminals and economic offenders. The diamond merchant earned the citizenship of Antigua by using the Citizenship for Investment Program (CIP) by the Antiguan government.

In February 2018, the second largest bank of India, PNB announced that it endured a scam of whopping 13.400 crores by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Chowksi. The scam eroded the reputation and capital base of the bank and CBI filed FIRs against them under different sections. Deeper investigation in the following months after the scam found that the nephew-uncle teamed up with a former deputy general manager of the Brady house branch of the bank, Gokulnath Shetty to bring about this heinous crime for the Indian economy.

The Modus Operandi adopted to perform this scam was the letter of credit and letter of understandings issued by the Brady house branch. They took letters of understanding from the bank and encashed them overseas at the expense of PNB’s credit reputation. The letter of understanding is issued by the bank by tracking the customer’s information through the Core Banking System (CBS) and Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The reserve bank of India had asked all the banks to link these two working software but PNB had not completed the process by the time scam took place.

The investigating agencies tried their hands at international law and persuaded Interpol to issue red corner notice against the absconding accused of the bank scam. The extradition process became an uphill task for the officers dealing with the case when Chowksi surrendered his India’s passport in January 2019. Mehul Chowksi has requested the Bombay High Court to give him some exemptions as he is not deliberately delaying his comeback to India in order to face prosecution rather his health doesn’t permit to travel for longer durations.

Enforcement Directorate, India’s premier investigation agencies to deal with financial crimes offered to bring him back in an air ambulance in an affidavit filed in the high court to counter Chowki’s affidavit in the court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App