The Mekedatu row is escalating with each passing day, leading to a war between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu assembly has passed a resolution to prevent Karnataka from building a dam in Mekedatu. The resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly supports all decisions that could be taken to stop the Karnataka government from constructing a dam at Mekedatu over the Cauvery river.

Hitting out at the Tamil Nadu government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has called the resolution illegal and said that the project will continue. Bommai has tweeted that the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu assembly against the Mekedatu project is illegal.

Calling it an anti-people resolution, Bomma has said that Tamil Nadu is trying to infringe upon the rights of another and the resolution shows that Tamil Nadu does not believe in a federal system. Earlier, the Karnataka government had taken a decision to allocate funds for the dam’s construction.

Karnataka’s Water Resource minister also tweeted on the issue and said that the resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly has no value and Karnataka will go ahead in implementing the Mekedatu project. He added that the government will take all steps for the same.

Recently, Basavraj Bommai had also called an all-party meeting to discuss inter-state water issues, wherein the parties also discussed the Mekedatu issue. In the meeting, there was consensus over the necessity of Mekedatu for Karnataka, especially in resolving the drinking water problem of Bengaluru.