Members of the Sikh delegation that met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday lauded his government’s efforts to safeguard the interests of the Sikh community. Dr Sarabjit Kaur Sohal, President of Punjab Sahitya Academy said that the Sikh community appreciated the things the Prime Minister has done for them. He was quoted as saying, “We really liked the Sadbhawna atmosphere. During the event, the good things that the Sikh community has done also came to the fore. The Sikhs liked the things that PM Modi has done for the community, especially the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and the event organised at the Red Fort on the Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji.”

NP Singh, CEO of Sony, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for organizing the event and for inspiring the Sikh community to keep contributing toward nation-building. Singh stated, “I would like to thank PM Modi that he allowed us to organise this sadbhawna event. Sikhs from across the world came here. It always feels good to meet him. His talks are inspiring. What he said at the end was very inspirational. We all got the inspiration that the labour with which we have been indulged in nation-building, if we continue to do so, India will not be behind any country.”

Peter Virdee, a social leader, said that PM Modi has ensured justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after 30 years. “I was shocked by the amount of contribution that PM Modi has done for Sikhs. We are very grateful. 1984 is a very sensitive issue for the NRI Sikhs. PM Modi provided justice after 30 years for the families. It is an honour to be here,” stated Virdee.

Boxer Simranjit Kaur Baath stated that the Sikh community will reciprocate PM Modi with the same love that he has for the community. “It can be called a historic moment that we from the Sikh community have come together from various sections. The work that PM Modi has done for the Sikhs from 2014 till today, has not been done by any Prime Minister. It feels good to see love in his heart for us. We will reciprocate him with love.”