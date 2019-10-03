Men wearing masks rob Rs 13 crore worth jewellery in Tamil Nadu. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The two men stole around Rs 13 crore jewellery from the shop.

Two masked men stole jewellery worth crore in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli area. Reports said both men were wearing cat and dog masks when the incident happened. They had stolen 800 jewels weighing around 30 kg worth Rs 13 crore from Lalitha Jewellery in the early hours of Wednesday.

CCTV footage has shown that one man was wearing a cat mask and another a dog mask. The burglars were also seen wearing gloves n order not to leave their fingerprints at the crime scene. The two men also have drilled hole while entering the jewellery showroom.

The thieves have also sprayed chilli powder inside the showroom to confuse the police dogs while checking the crime incident place. Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation. They have formed seven special teams to nab the thieves within the earliest.

Police Commissioner A Amalraj has said they are investigating the incident and have formed teams to arrest the culprits. The police have also examined the CCTV footage.

Recently, an elderly couple in Tamil Nadu fought off two armed robbers who tried to entered the house. The couple had finished their dinner and were sitting outside their farmhouse when the incident happened.

First, he masked men tried to strangle husband with a towel. Hearing shouts, his wife too came out and started hurling objects and chairs on the attackers which helped the couple to manage themselves from the thieves. CCTV had captured the whole fighting incident.

In January, the thieves had robbed jewellery worth Rs 10 crore and cash from the 5 lockers in Tamil Nadu’s Punjab National Bank located in Trichy. The thieves had also drilled a hole on the wall while entering the strongroom the bank.

Tamil Nadu have been witnessing the incident of robberies since last decades. The state police have managed to control the theif culture in the state. But however, the situation has remained critical and robbers with masks have stolen crores of rupees.

