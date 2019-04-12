Menaka Gandhi asks Muslims to vote for her or she won’t listen to them at a rally in a Sultanpur colony

At a gathering of Muslims in Sultanpur town on Thursday, Menaka Gandhi said that she would surely win the elections but it’s up to them if they want to support her, and if they don’t, and if her victory is without Muslim support, it would make her really unhappy.

Union Minister Menaka Gandhi’s recent comments asking Muslims to vote for her or else she would not listen to their requests prompted outrage and drew sharp reactions from various quarters. The three-minute clip, apparently shot with a mobile phone at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur town on Thursday, has since gone viral on social media.

At a gathering of Muslims in Sultanpur town on Thursday, Menaka Gandhi said that she would surely win the elections but it’s up to them if they want to support her, and if they don’t, and if her victory is without Muslim support, it would make her really unhappy. She will then not help them and listen to their requests. In a jocular vein, she then asked the gathering are all people here a Mahatma Gandhi? — comparing to the virtuous world that was once and values that people of his time espoused.

Her comments drew sharp reactions from people on Twitter. Soma KP ‏@Somakp1 wrote Menaka Gandhi espousing communalism and religion-based discrimination in employment. Another twitter handle @Nehr_who wrote that if these leaders would have really worked for people, they won’t have to threaten people to vote for them. Abhijeet Gaur on his twitter handle ‏@abhijeetgaur9 wrote a woman (Menaka Gandhi) once so worried about the animals now a blot on human kind. @Raja_Sw said didn’t expect this from Menaka Gandhi.

Maneka Gandhi, a six-time MP from Pilibhit, began campaigning from Sultanpur about 10 days ago. Her son Varun Gandhi is an MP from Sultanpur, but this time he has been shifted to Pilibhit, which he had won in 2009. Last week, Maneka Gandhi had triggered another controversy when she described BSP supremo Mayawati as a “merchant of tickets” and accused her of taking money for party tickets.

