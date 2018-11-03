Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot programme: Taking part in 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with party workers through the NaMo app. The prime minister on Saturday urged BJP booth workers from Tikamgarh, Sikar, Kota, Korba and Bulandsahar to follow 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' mantra on the occasion of Diwali.

He told the BJP workers that it is a matter of great pride for us that India’s rank in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2019 survey climbed 23 places to 77 among 190 countries surveyed, making it the only country to rank among the top 10 improvers for the second consecutive year and it has been possible due to Team India. The PM said this also signifies the strengthening and rapid growth of our economy and this can be the beginning of a virtuous cycle: from potential to performance to progress to a higher potential to better performance and more progress.

Chattishgarh is such a state that spreads the beauty of its diversity. The state has a rich history, but as a young state, it has witnessed 18 years only since its formation, the PM said.

Here are 10 things the PM told the BJP workers today:

– Despite being an 18-year-old state, Chattishgarh has scripted several success stories and touched new heights of growth.

– In 2016, Chattishgarh became the first ‘Power-Cuts-Free’ state of the country.

– For best performance, a youth needs Stability and Opportunity and the BJP is capable of delivering him both these elements. The Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chattishgarh has proved this.

– BJP is fortunate to have industrious, dedicated, selfless workers in its fold. The BJP workers have enriched the party with their blood.

– Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi’s name, the PM said the Opposition is spreading lies in an attempt to lead people astray. Some Opposition leaders can be termed as rumour mills. (Kuch neta to jhoot ki machine ki tarah hain. Jab bhi munh kholte hain, dhar dhar AK 47 ki tarah jhoot hi nikalna shuru ho jaata hai. Aise mein, aapko vipaksh ke jhoot ko bhi janta ke saamne benaqab karna hai)

– Being a BJP worker, we should be aware of our responsibilities.

– In 2014, only one of the five waterways was operational in our country. You will be happy to know that the BJP government is developing more than 100 waterways in a short span of 4 years.

– To make the needy self-reliant and to empower them the NDA government is working on some principles.

– Currently, India’s economy is growing faster than anticipated by economists and experts

– The government has made it mandatory for companies that they should buy 25 percent of their requirement from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

