India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe heatwave conditions will prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today.

Naresh Kumar, Senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that Churu, which is also known as the gateway to the Thar Desert, recorded 50 degrees Celsius yesterday.

He further said that the heat wave intensity is likely to reduce from Thursday, (May 28) in the northern part of the country.

“Churu in Rajasthan recorded 50 degrees Celsius yesterday. Severe heatwave conditions will prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today. Heatwave intensity expected to reduce from tomorrow,” he said.

While, temperature in Ludhiana is likely to go up to 44 degrees Celsius, said IMD.

IMD has further predicted that in the coming days spells of rainfall and cloudy skies are likely to bring the temperature down to 29 degrees Celsius in the city.

“The temperature in Punjab and Haryana is going to increase during the next 3-4 days,” said Surendra Pal, IMD Director, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

