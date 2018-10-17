AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey on Wednesday asserted that Akbar's resignation has completely exposed the real character and face of the ruling BJP. Demanding criminal proceeding against Akbar, Pandey said that mere resignation is not sufficient if we look at the depth of the allegations that have levelled against him.

It seems that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not satisfied with MJ Akbar’s resignation as it has called for criminal proceedings against the former Minister of State for External Affairs. AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey on Wednesday asserted that Akbar’s resignation has completely exposed the real character and face of the ruling BJP. Demanding criminal proceeding against Akbar, Pandey said that mere resignation is not sufficient if we look at the depth of the allegations that have levelled against him.

Earlier in the month, Priya Ramani and 19 others women accused Akbar of sexually harassing them when they used to with him in several news organisations. After his stepping down as MoS for External Affairs, One of the accused, Priya Ramani took to her Twitter handle and stated Akbar’s resignation a vindication for her as a woman. However, Akbar has termed his resignation as an appropriate step in a bid to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.

AAP spokesperson also applauded the 20 women who showcased bravery while fighting against MJ Akbar. He said that these women did not get afraid of Akbar’s intimidation and forced him to resign as the minister of state. Slamming BJP, Pandey said that the resignation has brought the real side of BJP to light which came in power with the slogan of ‘Chaal, Charita and Chehra'(behaviour, character and personality).

Meanwhile, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal will hear the criminal defamation case filed by MJ Akbar against Priya Ramani tomorrow. His resignation has come two days after he filed a defamation case against one of the accused, Priya Ramani.

Following Akbar’s resignation, several people have come forward to support and applaud the bravery showcased by the victim throughout. Meanwhile, Ramani asserted that she is looking forward to the day when she will get justice in the court too.

