The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm, heavy rain and squall in 13 states and 2 union territories on May 7 and 8, following which the state government decided that all government and private schools will remain closed on these 2 days. The Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department had also suggested safety tips and precaution through an advisory.

A few days ago, parts of Northern India faced intense weather conditions that claimed around 127 lives and many were injured. The high-intensity winds almost destroyed everything that came its way and a massive destruction was reported in many states. The dust storm wreaked havoc different parts of the country, and claimed over 100 lives. The maximum destruction was seen in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the storm killed at least 112 lives. “Concrete houses came down like a pack of cards one after the other. Trees, streetlights and whatever stood taller than a few feet were flattened by the winds. We took out victims from the debris of houses and ferried them to hospitals on motorcycles,” said an official.

