A warning for another thunder, dust storm has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the next 24 hours in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan in north India. The warning has been issued when the restoration work in the affected areas is still underway, and if in case another storm hits these regions, it will be a burned on both people and the administration.

Met department has warned for another thunder, dust-storm in the next 24 hours which can hit several states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and others in north India.

The Indian Meteorological Department official has warned for another thunder, dust-storm in the next 24 hours which can hit several states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and others in north India. The met department warning has come after people in these states just a day back were stormed by a massive dust storm killing more than 100 people and injuring over 200. Wind speeds which crossed 100kmmph mark uprooted trees, mud houses, damaged public property at a mass level.

The warning has been issued when the restoration work in the affected areas is still underway, and if in case another storm hits these regions, it will be a burned on both people and the administration. One of the most affected areas identified after the dust storms has been Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. In order to review the relief work situation, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Agra on Friday night and will inspect areas affected by the dust storm on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted on the storm that has affected several parts of the country. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read: Kasauli murder case: Hotelier who shot woman officer arrested from Mathura,UP

In Uttar Pradesh, the storm hit hard the areas of Agra zone and left 43 people dead and 35 injured. On the other hand, in Rajasthan’s Dholpur faced the maximum causalities with 17 killed. In Uttar Pradesh, the total reported deaths were 73, while 36 were killed in Rajasthan. About 100 people were injured during the devastation in both the states. Besides Agra, the other affected UP districts were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao. In Rajasthan, the high- intensity squall caused havoc and buffeted Bharatpur, Alwar and Dholpur districts.

Also Read: Bill Gates praises Aadhaar, says other countries should also adopt unique identification

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App