Meta's Massive Cleanup: 21 Million Pieces Of Content Removed From Facebook And Instagram In India, May 2024

Meta which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg has stated that it has removed over 15.6 million pieces of content spanning across 13 policies for Facebook and over 5.8 million pieces of content across 12 policies of Instagram in India in the month of May. The removed content allegedly violated the policies of the company.

Big digital and social media platforms that have more than 5 million users have to release a monthly compliance report in accordance with the IT Rules 2021.

In May, Facebook received 22,251 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and the company had arranged the tools that the users required to resolve their issues in about 13,982 cases, while the remaining issues required specialized review.

“Of the other 8,269 reports where the specialized review was needed, we analyzed content as per our policies and took action on 5,583 complaints in total. The remaining 2,686 grievances were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta explained.

Similarly on Instagram 14,373 reports were received by Meta through the grievance system and Meta was successful in providing the resolution of 7,300 cases. Specialized review was required for the remaining cases and Meta had analysed 4,172 complaints in total on which the company had taken action. Other cases may have been viewed but action on them may still be pending.

