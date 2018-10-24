The ruling BJP constituted a group of Ministers to bolster legal and institutional frameworks to effectively deal with and prevent sexual harassment at the workplace. The GoM will reportedly examine the existing provisions for the safety of women and recommend measures in order to bolster them.

In the wake of #MeToo campaign, the Centre on Wednesday directed a group of Ministers to bolster institutional frameworks to effectively deal with and prevent sexual harassment at the workplace. The development comes after Union Minister and senior journalist MJ Akbar was forced to quit as innumerable women from the media industry accused him of sexual misconduct when he was the editor.

New reports pointed out that the GoM will be headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and will have other senior Ministers including Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The GoM will recommend stringent actions to implement the existing provisions, as well as to bolster the existing legal and institutional frameworks.

The #metoo campaign gained momentum in India after former actress Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood superstar Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct while the 2 were shooting for a film titled Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

Following the revelation, many women from media as well as entertainment industry heavily came down on sexual predators and shared their episodes mainly on social media.

Earlier this month, Maneka Gandhi had expressed solidarity with the women and affirmed that her ministry will constitute a committee of senior judges and lawmakers to look into the innumerable incidents of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has also come up with a new initiative known as ‘Electronic Complaints Box’, which will enable women from all walks of life to raise their voice against sexual harassment at workplace.

Once a female employee submits her complaint to the ‘She-Box’, it directly goes to the high authorities to take punitive measure against the guilty.

