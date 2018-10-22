After levelling sexual harassment charges against renowned writer Chetan Bhagat, writer and yoga exponent Ira Trivedi on Monday sent a legal notice to the Half Girlfriend writer for defaming her publicly. While terming the tweets as "defamatory", Trivedi said that Bhagat wants to prove that she is using the movement because of a personal vendetta.

After levelling sexual harassment charges against renowned writer Chetan Bhagat, writer and yoga exponent Ira Trivedi on Monday sent a legal notice to the Half Girlfriend writer for defaming her publicly. Seeking an apology for his behaviour, Trivedi alleged in the defamation notice that Bhagat has maligned her reputation after he shared a screenshot on October 15 via his Twitter handle claiming that it was her who tried to kiss him forcibly.

While terming the tweets as “defamatory”, Trivedi said that Bhagat wants to prove that she is using the movement because of a personal vendetta. On October 13, Ira had narrated her own #MeToo experience to a daily magazine where she accused Chetan Bhagat and Suhel Seth of the sexual misconduct. To counter her allegations, Bhagat shared a screenshot of an e-mail sent to him by Trivedi in 2013 and alleged that it was her who wanted to kiss him.

He further asked his followers to not believe in such nonsense and asked people to not to harm the movement with fake charges. Following the series of tweets, Trivedi has now come to her defence and demanded the removal of all the defamatory statements that have been posted by the writer on his social media handle.

She has given him 10 days time to “explain the true and correct position” to all the media publications who have highlighted his statement. She has further threatened Bhagat of legal action if he fails to issue an explanation in the given time.

So far, several celebrities have come under the fire of #MeToo movement. Celebrities including, Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik and Salman Khan have been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More