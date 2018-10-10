Hours after Congress demanded the resignation of sexual harassment accused junior foreign minister MJ Akbar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also weighed in saying the minister should be immediately sacked. So far at least 6 women have come out to accuse junior foreign minister of harassment and molestation. Priya Ramani, former journalist at India Today, The Indian Express and Mint, was the first women to broke her silence.

So far at least 6 women have come out to accuse junior foreign minister of harassment

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday went all out against Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, demanding his immediate resignation. After #MeToo campaign initiated by actor Tanushree Dutta took the social media by storm, many high-profile people have been accused of sexual harassment and MJ Akbar is among them.

Owaisi, in a strongly worded statement, also took a dig at PM Modi saying if the Prime Minister actually believed in NDA’s flagship Beti Bachao campaign, then PM should drop Akbar from the cabinet.

Horrible this bloody perpetrator @mjakbar shame on you and you stood in parliament during T Talaaq Bill & spoke about Muslim women empowerment & to stop their exploitation, @PMOIndia sack this Minister of yours if you truly believe in Beti Bachao https://t.co/nTiRI7YIzk — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 10, 2018

Earlier in the day, Congress also demanded that junior foreign minister be sacked. Party spokesperson Manish Tiwari stressed that silence is not an option saying that the matter should be thoroughly investigated. ” We would like to hear from both the minister in question and the Prime Minister on this issue,” Tiwari was quoted by NDTV as saying.

So far at least 6 women have come out to accuse junior foreign minister of harassment and molestation. Priya Ramani, former journalist at India Today, The Indian Express and Mint, was the first women to broke her silence and to go on record that Akbar had called her to a hotel room and harassed her.

After Ramani, 5 more women journalist have come on record to accuse Akbar of molestation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More