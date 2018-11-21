BCCI Committee of Administrators clears CEO Rahul Johri of sexual harassment charges: According to reports, Johri had gone on a leave amid calls for his resignation after author Harnidh Kaur shared screenshots of a detailed account of a female, who accused Johri of sexual harassment, on her Twitter handle. An unidentified woman, who claimed to be Johris colleague, had alleged that the BCCI CEO took her to his house on the pretext of providing a job and then misbehaved with her.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), that runs the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), cleared BCCI CEO Rahul Johri of sexual harassment charges on Wednesday. A three-member probe panel dismissed the charges levelled against Johri by two women as “mischievous and fabricated”. According to reports, Johri had gone on a leave amid calls for his resignation after author Harnidh Kaur shared screenshots of a detailed account of a female, who accused Johri of sexual harassment, on her Twitter handle. An unidentified woman, who claimed to be Johri’s colleague, had alleged that the BCCI CEO took her to his house on the pretext of providing a job and then misbehaved with her.

The woman alleged that during a discussion on the possible job, Johri suddenly got up and asked the victim to accompany him to his home. She knew his wife, having socially met and invited the couple to her home earlier for dinner. When they reached his house, he took out the key to unlock the door to which she said why he did not inform her that his wife was not home, only to be told what was there to inform. In the house, after she asked for water, he came to her with his pants down and assaulted her.

The probe panel comprised of Allahabad High Court judge (Retd) Rakesh Sharma, former chairperson of Delhi Commission of Women Barkha Singh and lawyer-activist Veena Gowda. The panel was formed on October 25 and it was given 15 days to complete the probe by the CoA.

