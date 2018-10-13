#MeToo campaign no-balls: The matter was highlighted after author Harnidh Kaur shared the if tweets of a woman accusing Johri of sexual misconduct on her page. Rahul Johri had been the BCCI CEO since April 2016. The tweets shared by the author, Rahul Johri can be seen offering a job to a woman if she agrees to his sexual advances.

After hitting the judiciary, media and entertainment industries, the #MeToo fire has reportedly reached the sports sector. Recently, a woman has accused, a BCCI CEO, Rahul Johri, for sexually harassing her. The matter was highlighted after author Harnidh Kaur shared the detailed tweets of a woman accusing Johri of sexual misconduct on her page. Rahul Johri had been the BCCI CEO since April 2016. The tweets shared by the author, Rahul Johri can be seen offering a job to a woman of she agrees to his sexual advances.

Taking to her twitter handle, the journalist shared a series of post which was the screenshots of the e-mails. Sharing the number of tweets, the authors said that Rahul Johri’s time of sexually harassing the women is up. While sharing the screenshots with the author, the woman asked her not to name all the names of the senior officials involved.

In the emails shared, the woman said that Rahul Johri who is the CEO of BCCI was an ex-colleague> she adds that Rahul would continuously ask her for hang out and go out for coffee. she added that saying no to him was difficult as he was very persistent with his requests.

In one of the posts, the woman tells that how one day Rahul Johri took her to his home and began talking about job opportunities. what happened next, shook her completely.

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0 — hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

