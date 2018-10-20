#MeToo campaign: After the sexual allegations against the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor took to Twitter to deny all the accusations. He has even shared the screenshots of the conversation which he shared with his co-star Sanjana Sanghi. While not revealing the details of the incident, the actor said that there is no escape from not giving the explanation amidst the smear campaign. He is not a renowned celebrity who has been allegedly accused of sexual misconduct. Senior actor Alok Nath, Filmmaker Vikas Behl, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor have been named under the alleged sexual offenders.

In the light of Me Too Movement, several names have been named under the sexual predators. Among them, it is filmmaker Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Vikas Behal, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also named under the alleged offenders for misbehaving with his Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Now, the actor took to Twitter to deny all the allegations.

In the Twitter post, he wrote that he felt sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no escape from giving an explanation in times of curated and well-timed smear campaign.

Sanjana has not spoken yet on the subject. While Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput chose to share the screenshot of the conversation on Friday that took place between him and co-star Sanjana Sanghi, to explain his side of the story.

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oZXRkkMmo6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

Amidst the allegations, the casting director Mukesh Chhabra has been fired from the Fox Star India after being allegedly accused of sexual misconduct. However, Mukesh Chabbra has denied all the accusations.

The Me Too Movement began after the alleged accusations of Tanushree Dutta against the senior actor Nana Patekar. She claimed that he misbehaved with her while filming the shoot of the of a song for a 2008 movie Hornn Okk Pleasss. She even filed a complaint against him in the Oshiwara Police station. However, Nana Patekar denied the allegations against him and even sent a legal notice to the actor.

Several actors have come up to show support the Me Too movement. Among them is Nandita Das, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Imran Khan, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn who have extended the support to the movement.

Senior actors like Alok Nath, filmmaker Sajid Khan, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor were named under the sexual predators. Sajid Khan has even quit from his directorial post until he proves innocent.

