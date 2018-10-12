The Supreme Court further issued a notice to Registrar General of Madhya Pradesh High Court. During the hearings, the Supreme Court further sought a response from the high court within six months. The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice AK Sikri accepted the petition by former district and sessions judge.

The #MeToo movement seems to be spreading like a wild fire in India. On Friday, the Supreme Court took cognizance of the plea filed by a woman who had alleged sexual harassment by a judge of the high court in 2014. The apex court further issued a notice to Registrar General of Madhya Pradesh High Court. During the hearings, the Supreme Court further sought a response from the high court within six months. The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice AK Sikri accepted the petition by former district and sessions judge.

While woman’s lawyer, Indira Jaising pressed for an urgency, the Supreme Court bench said that the notices issued will be returnable within six months of time. The bench added that the hearings will begin after they receive the responses from the concerned authorities.

As per reports, the petition filed cites the report submitted by an inquiry panel that was constituted by the upper house of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

The incident reportedly took place in 2014 and an inquiry panel was set up in 2015. The inquiry panel was made after the 58 members of the Rajya Sabha gave their motion in support to impeach the High Court judge.

The 2015 report by the committee was presented in December 2017 in the Rajya Sabha. As per the report, the sexual harassment allegations “could not be proved beyond the reasonable doubt.” The committee added that the decision to transfer the woman judge in the middle of her session was not at all justified.

