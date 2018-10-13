#MeToo KR Sreenivas sexual harassment allegations: Senior editor K R Sreenivas, who was working as a resident editor for the Hyderabad edition in the Times of India (TOI), has been terminated from employment following a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him by journalist Sandhya Menon and several other women. Keeping in view the sexual harassment allegations, Sreeni was sent on administrative leave earlier, media reports said.

Journalist Sandhya Menon is one of the first women who came forward to detail the harassment she allegedly faced at the hands of Sreenivas and Gautam Adhikari. Sandhya alleged that Sreenivas of inappropriately touched her thigh when he was dropping her home one night in 2008. Apart from Sandhya, several women levelled a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations against Sreeni and Gautam Adhikari.

Narrating her ordeal, Sandhya said she registered a complaint against Sreenivas’ misconduct with the Human Resources department the next day, but they informed him about the incident instead of seeking explanations from him. A beleaguered Sandhya then went to the committee for sexual harassment at Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (BCCL) to seek justice but the woman who headed BCCL at that point in time gave a clean chit to Sreenivas apparently trying to dissuade her.

